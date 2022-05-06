STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Caretakers at a Tennessee daycare have been accused of giving children melatonin to go to sleep without their parents’ consent.

The allegations were revealed Thursday morning against four workers, who have been arrested and charged.

Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray said a complaint was filed against MiMi’s Child Care on March 25. Investigators interviewed parents who said their children were reported to be lethargic or having health-related issues after staying at the daycare.

Investigators ask anyone with a child at that daycare, or anyone who has more information on the case, to contact the sheriff’s office. (Photo: WKRN)

Melatonin is commonly used as a sleep aid. According to the Mayo Clinic, the most common side effects include headache, dizziness, nausea and drowsiness.

Detective Dana Saltkill and Detective Lee Miller both called the alleged incident “very shocking.”

They believe caretakers have been giving children, including infants, melatonin at this daycare for about three years.

“You know daycare, you’d think taking their child there would be somewhat safe,” Saltkill said. “After finding this out, you kind of look back at it and say, ‘Hmm, there’s a lot of red flags that parents didn’t pick up on. As soon as we started investigating, we knew what to look for, so we got into it.”

Miller said he and Saltkill believe about 27 children were given melatonin since the daycare opened, but they think the number could be higher.

Jaime Clark (Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

Kristin Clark (Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

Jordan Darnell (Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

Ethan Pulley (Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

A search warrant was executed on April 28 at the daycare. On May 5, Jaime Clark, 45; Kristin Clark, 22; Jordan Darnell, 22, and Ethan Pulley, 21, were taken into custody and charged.

Jamie Clark, Kristin Clark, and Jordan Darnell are charged with child abuse/neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, tampering with evidence, and criminal violations. Pulley was charged with fabricating/tampering with evidence.

The daycare surrendered its license on May 2 and is now closed, according to the Tennessee Department of Human Services.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators ask anyone with a child at that daycare, or anyone who has more information on the case, to contact the Stewart’s County Sheriff’s Office.