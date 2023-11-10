BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Fans voted the Corn Popper we all had as kids into the Toy Hall of Fame

The National Toy Hall of Fame is celebrating its 25th anniversary. To mark the occasion, toy fans around the U.S. elevated an extra-special inductee: the Fisher-Price Corn Popper. This probably looks familiar because almost everyone had one of these when they were kids.

The original Corn Popper, a toy Fisher-Price introduced to help encourage babies to learn how to walk, defeated the rest of the “Forgotten Five,” toys nominated multiple times without making it into the Hall of Fame. The other toys in the Five are the pogo stick, My Little Pony, PEZ dispensers and Transformers.

Other classic toys that also made the Toy Hall of Fame

Other toys were voted into the Hall of Fame this year through the normal process — 12 finalists were selected with input from a panel of toy experts, and toy fans around the U.S. voted on the three to make it into the museum.

The winners this year? Baseball cards, Cabbage Patch Kids and NERF foam balls. They beat out some stiff competition. This year’s finalists included Bop It, Battleship, Connect Four and the iconic Ken doll, which lost out despite the popularity of this year’s “Barbie” movie.

“These four deserving inductees represent a great blend of types of play for people of all ages,” Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections and chief curator of the Strong Museum of Play, said in a statement.

This year’s Hall of Fame toys you can still buy

Fisher-Price Corn Popper

Based on the original toy from the ’60s, this Fisher-Price Corn Popper is the new and improved version. Pass on the fun to your kids with this novelty walking-assist toy that makes popping noises as your child pushes it around.

Razor Gogo Pogo Stick

Pogo sticks are another of the “Forgotten Five” toys, but you can still get one today. This version by Razor (yes, the scooter company) is an excellent choice for kids of all ages. Plus, it folds up for easy transportation and storage.

My Little Pony Toys: Make Your Mark Meet The Mane 5 Collection Set

This five-pack includes figurines of some of today’s favorite “My Little Pony” characters: Sunny Starscout, Princess Pipp Petals, Izzy Moonbow, Zipp Storm and Hitch Trailblazer.

PEZ Candy Disney, Best of Pixar, Assorted Candy Dispensers

Stocking stuffers? Handled. This 12-pack includes PEZ dispensers (candy included) of some of your favorite Disney and Pixar characters.

Transformers Toys Heroic Optimus Prime Action Figure

This is one of the most classic Transformers toys: The 11-inch Optimus Prime that, in six steps, converts into a fully functional truck.

Topps 2023 Series 1 Baseball MLB Set of 3 Packs

Who knows what you’ll get in these three packs of MLB baseball cards? With a total of 48 cards inside, there could be some fun surprises.

Cabbage Patch Kids Classic Doll with Real Yarn Hair

Made in vintage style, this Cabbage Patch doll features real yarn hair. And just like the dolls you remember, each comes with a unique name, birth certificate and adoption papers.

NERF Mini Foam Sports Ball Set

The first ever “indoor” balls, these foam sports balls will inspire hours of games and activities, both indoors and outdoors.

