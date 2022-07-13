DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding toured five urban gardens, where he kicked off the 5th annual Pennsylvania Urban Agriculture Week. Redding will be visiting two urban agriculture operations in Dauphin County to continue the celebration.

Redding will be visiting The Bridge located on 2200 Market Street in Harrisburg, as well as Camp Curtain YMCA located on 2135 N 6th Street in Harrisburg.

The Bridge received a $4 million RACP grant to create The JEDII, which stands for “Justice, Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion.” The JEDII will have a rooftop garden, educational programming, as well as a community kitchen and fresh foods café.

Camp Curtain YMCA offers a variety of programs and summer camps to youth, including opportunities that educate on gardening and how to grow food for the community. Back in 2021, they received a $2,500 Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grant to buy plants and seeds, as well as building materials.

Redding already made his rounds in Erie, Butler, and Lawrence, where he toured the urban gardens tacking food insecurity by improving the access to fresh and healthy foods throughout their communities.

Pennsylvania’s Urban Agriculture Week celebrates urban agriculturalists who are making a difference in their local food systems and Wolf Administration investments growing their community impact.

“This week I have the incredible opportunity to travel the state and meet inspirational people who see the connections between agriculture and civics; agriculture and culture; agriculture and science; and agriculture and humanity,” said Redding. “Urban agriculturalists have bridged the intersections of agriculture and society and taken action to grow food access and equity in their communities. Agriculture is urban and rural, and it has the power to transform our communities.”

The Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grant Program has invested $1.5 million in 93 urban agriculture projects across 19 counties since 2019 The program has leveraged an additional $1.5 million in local investments through matching dollars, totaling a $3 million initiative to grow food access in urban communities.

“Some of our greatest community assets are the small urban gardens across the commonwealth. In plots on rooftops and in lots along parks and streets, Pennsylvania’s urban farmers raise fresh and nutritious foods and – perhaps most importantly – teach others the importance of agriculture. This tour provides an excellent opportunity to shine a spotlight on just a few of these community treasures,” said Senator Elder Vogel, Chairman of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.

Redding made his first stop at the Erie School District’s East Middle School Garden, where the district received a $825 Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grant to support hands-on learning, as well as child nutrition efforts that are provided through its Farm to School initiative. The grant dollars helped to buy soil, seed trays, and hydro domes to grow starter plants.

“The Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grant Program has benefitted Erie School District by providing funding to support our thirteen school gardens,” said Doreen Petri, Erie School District Farm to School Project Manager. “Urban agriculture benefits children of all ages from elementary to middle to high school levels by engaging them in hands-on garden activities that also reach out to their surrounding communities. Urban Ag Week gives us a chance to highlight our educational programming at one of our gardens – this year it’s East Middle School.”

For more information about Urban Agriculture Infrastructure grants, including a map of all PA Farm Bill grant recipients in your region, visit agriculture.pa.gov.