BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) — Members of the Hurricane Hunters in Mississippi have been punished after they made a detour to Martha’s Vineyard to pick up a crew member’s personal motorcycle.

The crew of Air Force reservists made the Martha’s Vineyard stop in March 2022. The Martha’s Vineyard Times reported crewmen were seen loading a motorcycle into the aircraft. Afterward, they continued their assigned mission to pick up equipment in California.

Leadership at the Keesler Airforce Base learned about the trip to Martha’s Vineyard and grounded the crew. They then sent another crew to pick up the aircraft and crew.

According to the Sun Herald, Lt. Colonel Marnee Losurdo said Tuesday that members of the 403rd Wing aircrew have faced “both administrative and aircrew qualification-related discipline.”

Losurdo said the crew misused the WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft when they detoured from their mission to pick up the motorcycle.

Further details about the punishment the crew received were not released.

Col. Stuart Rubio, commander of the 403rd Wing, called the personal stop an abuse of government assets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.