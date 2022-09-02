(WHTM) — The Humane Society of the United States has completed its mission of rescuing nearly 4,000 beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia.

According to a release, the last group of 312 beagles was removed from the facility on Thursday, Sept. 1. Fifty-two were taken to the Humane Society of the United States’ care center. In the next few days, they will be taken to independent shelters and rescue partners to find their forever homes.

“Our Animal Rescue Team’s work to transfer these beagles is a milestone in a fight we’ve been waging for years. It’s ironic that these dogs were only spared from a lifetime of pain, suffering, and isolation in testing labs because this breeding facility was cited for Animal Welfare Act violations,” Humane Society CEO Kitty Block said.

“Most of them would have been sold and spent their short lives in laboratories. Many people don’t realize that an average of 60,000 dogs just like these are still used in laboratories each year. Even as we celebrate these lucky dogs going to loving homes, we’re focused on creating a future where no dogs will face that kind of fate,” Block added.

Thousands of beagles have been placed in more than 100 shelters and rescue across the country. The Adams County SPCA took in 30 beagles back in August.

“It’s been an incredible journey for the HSUS and our Animal Rescue Team to lead this transfer of approximately 4,000 beagles. Through the help of over 120 shelter and rescue partners, we were able to remove every dog from the facility in approximately two months and begin the process of finding them new, loving homes,” said Miguel Abi-hassan, chief animal rescue, care, and sanctuary officer for the Humane Society of the United States.