(WHTM) — The American Red Cross announced that they continue to monitor seasonal changes that could impact the blood supply, and Febuary is no exception.

Donors still needed all types, which includes Type O blood.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As an added incentive to donate, the Red Cross states that anyone who donates in the month of Febuary through the organization will receive a $10 Amazon gift card and will also be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach in Florida.

You can find information about the incentive here.

To donate blood you can download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information on how to donate blood.