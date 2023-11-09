(WHTM) — With Veteran’s Day coming up, you may need to plan if you intend on going to the bank.

According to the Federal Reserve’s website, because this year’s Veterans Day falls on a Saturday, all Federal Reserve Banks and Branches will remain open and operational on Friday, November 10.

It is important to note that most Banks and Credit Unions will have their doors closed on Saturday, November 11. It’s also always best to check with your local branch for their holiday schedules and hours.

Here is a list of the 2023 Standard Federal Reserve Bank Holidays:

Holiday 2023 New Year’s Day January 1** Martin Luther King Jr. Day January 16 Presidents Day February 20 Memorial Day May 29 Juneteenth June 19 Independence Day July 4 Labor Day September 4 Columbus Day October 9 Veterans November 11** Thanksgiving Day November 23 Christmas Day December 25 Courtesy of The Federal Reserve

*For holidays falling on Saturday, Federal Reserve Banks and Branches will be open the preceding Friday

**For holidays falling on Sunday, Federal Reserve Banks and Branches will be closed the following Monday — January 2, 2023

If you are looking for more information on whether your Bank will be offering its services on Veterans Day, you should visit their perspective website(s) to see.