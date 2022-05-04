BERLIN, MD (WHTM) — On May 2, horse N6ELS-H, aka Delegate’s Pride, aka Chip, was removed from Assateague Island National Seashore, and transported to a wildlife sanctuary in Texas.

According to the National Park Service, this happened because, like so many of the Assateague horses, Delegate’s Pride learned to associate humans with food. This happens when humans feed the horses directly, leave food out, or improperly store it. (Doing any of these things violates a number of park rules and regulations.)

Delegate’s Pride (N6ELS-H, also known as “Chip”) the Harem Stallion removed from the island for his overly aggressive behavior. (National Park Service)

Delegate’s Pride, a 12-year-old harem stallion, became increasingly aggressive towards park visitors and staff when going after human food. Since 2017, he’s been involved in about half of the incidents which resulted in injury to visitors, which included biting, kicking, stomping, or shoving the humans around. So, for the safety of both the park visitors and, ultimately, the horse himself, Delegate’s Pride was permanently relocated to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas, a well-known and respected wildlife sanctuary.

The wild horses are one of the main attractions of Assateague, a barrier island that runs 40 miles along the Maryland/Virginia coast. It has two herds of horses. The Southern Herd, often referred to as Chincoteague Ponies, is owned and managed by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department. The Northern herd is the responsibility of the National Park Service, and people feeding the herd, deliberately or accidentally, is one of their ongoing headaches.

We contacted Park Supervisor Hugh Hawthorne by email, asking how often a situation like this comes up. According to him, a case like Delegate’s Pride is rare. “Most horses involved in food raiding respond to attempts to keep them away from people and most do it sporadically. Occasionally a horse consistently reacts aggressively and resists attempts at behavior modification. If this escalates, the horse may need to be removed. This does not happen frequently. The last horse removed was the stallion “Fabio” in 2011.”

He also noted the status of Delegate’s Pride as a herd stallion contributed to the problem. “He often led his band into confrontations and they were learning behaviors from him. Some of the issues were because of human interaction, but some were completely instigated by Delegate’s Pride, i.e. raiding vehicles in the parking lots before visitors had even unloaded, raiding tents which did not contain food, or aggressive behavior towards park staff trying to keep him out of crowded areas.”

Delegate’s Pride may be an extreme case, but wild horses learning that (a) humans have food and (b) humans are nothing to fear, has been a problem at the park for years. The National Park Service has taken steps to make it harder for horses to get at the food. In 2019 Assateague Island National Seashore replaced picnic tables at the camping sites with new tables, equipped with horse-proof food storage compartments. They can hold standard-sized strapped coolers and hard-sided containers. (If you think the average food cooler can survive a hungry horse, think again.)

Superintendent Hawthorne says, “All visitors need to take this food storage issue seriously and help us reduce the frequency of inappropriate interactions with the wild horses. The free-roaming nature of the Assateague horses is what makes them so unique and special, but there are also issues like this that need to be addressed.”

Park officials also say that in addition to not feeding horses (or any wildlife), visitors should also maintain a safe distance from horses (over 40 feet or a “bus length”)

