GREENWOOD, Ind. (WXIN) — At least two people are dead and several more were injured in a shooting Sunday at the Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana.

Police said they received a call of shots fired inside the mall around 6 p.m.

The mall had a heavy police presence of both Greenwood and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers Sunday evening. Police said there was no ongoing threat.

Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey didn’t initially provide a number of people injured in the shooting, only saying two people had been killed and “multiple other people” were being treated at local hospitals.

The ages of the victims were also not immediately disclosed, and Bailey said he didn’t know if the shooter was among the two people confirmed dead.

Multiple agencies and a SWAT team assisted in clearing the mall, according to the IMPD. Officers were going through the mall to make sure there weren’t anyone left inside that still needed help.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country, in our city and over the next few days, next few hours, we hope we’ll have more information to share with you,” Bailey told reporters on scene.

Greenwood is a city of more than 50,000 residents just south of Indianapolis.