Between Secret Santa exchanges at work, white elephant parties, stocking stuffers and growing families, with each passing year our collective shopping lists seem to grow longer and longer. Hunting for the perfect gift is already a stressful affair, and budgets make things even more complicated.

To simplify your shopping experience, we have assembled a collection of top-quality gifts priced under $50, currently available at discounts of up to 60% off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Whether you’re seeking ingenious kitchen gadgets, transformative beauty products or practical cleaning items that enhance the lives of your loved ones, we guarantee these budget-friendly discoveries will leave a lasting impression without straining your wallet.

Last updated on Nov. 25, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Give the gift of perfectly foamed milk with this nifty milk frother wand that’s cheaper than the price of a pizza. While we can’t guarantee your giftee will overpay for a latte again, we can assure you that our test team was blown away at the performance of this little machine. It’s quiet, powerful, wipes clean and delivers impressive (and tasty) results.

Whether your place is fully automated, or you’re hoping to outfit your budding smart home with some new gadgets to make life a little easier, the latest model Echo Dot is the way to go — especially with a price this low. Offering the best sound quality for the price, this smart speaker, which is 54% off, allows you to set alarms, check the weather and control connected appliances all with the sound of your voice.

This mixed flower bouquet features 15 colorful stems, including roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, daisies and decorative grasses that can be arranged in unique ways. The best part? They never wilt. Get the set today for 20% off — just $47.99 compared to its usual price of $59.99.

This extremely useful chopper packs four interchangeable stainless steel blades that make it a cinch to chop, slice and spiralize veggies. It comes with a basket that you attach to its bottom so you can gather your ingredients all in one place before combining them with whatever dish you’re creating. Whether you want to gift it to yourself or a loved one, you’ll want to add the Fullstar chopper to your cart immediately, because it’s sure to sell out given this steep 29% discount.

Weighing in at just a half-pound, this cool and convenient ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker will grant loved ones the freedom to take their tunes anywhere, including the shower, since it’s completely waterproof. It delivers 10 hours of battery life, packs 5 watts of power and includes three tactical buttons for easy playback control. Not only do we love its built-in carabiner for hanging and clipping it anywhere, we are also huge fans of its under $50 Black Friday price.

This sunscreen is perfect for all skin types, offering a lightweight and hydrating formula. What sets it apart is its smooth and creamy texture, resembling a moisturizer. When applied, it effortlessly absorbs into the skin without any grainy feel or leaving a white cast. Since sunscreen is a daily essential, consider grabbing some at this affordable Black Friday price to make a great stocking stuffer.

Help your loved one keep their desk tidy and free of crumbs with this compact handheld vacuum cleaner. Its slim design allows it to easily reach tight spaces, and the attachment ensures for quick cleanup anywhere — be it the kitchen counter or a vehicle.

With an impressive suction power of 5,500 pascals, this vacuum can effortlessly remove small debris. Plus, the H11 is conveniently rechargeable using the included USB cable. The vacuum is 40% off, which is practically a steal!

Whether you’re shopping for a parent, a friend or your spouse, the Snailax Shiatsu massager makes the perfect gift. Not only does it provide a deep kneading massage, it also has an incredibly soothing heat function that adds gentle warmth to ease your aching muscles and improve circulation.

Ideal for sports enthusiasts and night owls, this unique baseball adds an exciting twist to the classic game. Crafted with handmade stitches and genuine cow leather, it provides the authentic look and feel of a traditional baseball, but for added flair it features dozens of tiny LED lights and a battery that make it glow in the dark. The Spark Catch is 25% off. Keep in mind that this baseball is for playing catch only, and not for hitting!

Amazon senior editor Al Woodworth calls “Wellness” “utterly absorbing, funny and familiar.” It’s a love story and a cautionary tale, and you won’t be able to put it down. You can pick up a copy for under $20 this Black Friday — a whopping 37% off its retail price.

