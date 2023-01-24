(WHTM) — This year the Biden Administration is promising a more seamless filing process when it comes to doing your taxes this year. The administration has received a major investment from Congress to help improve these services.

The recent funding increase has allowed the IRS to hire 5,000 new customer service agents. The new hires will help provide quicker returns and speedier customer calls.

In addition to the 5,000 new hires, 700 people will be working in field offices so that you can go in person to get help with your taxes.

The president of the National Taxpayers Union says that while new investments will help the IRS, the Biden Administration is being overly optimistic and that there will be at least some headaches when it comes to an unaddressed backlog of almost 15 million tax returns.

He also says that it could take years for new funding to make a real difference and also warns some Americans will get a smaller refund, now that the pandemic era stimulus checks and expanded child tax credits have expired.

“That is going to be a huge hit for people who’ve been counting on being able to get a tax credit against some pretty costly childcare expenses,” said Pete Sepp, president of the National Taxpayers Union.

The deadline to file your tax returns this year is Tuesday, April 18.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is reminding taxpayers of their free online program, myPATH.

The myPATH program does not cover federal tax filings.