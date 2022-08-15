Is it socially acceptable to fill a fish bowl with Coca-Cola Slurpee? Well, on August 27 it is! 7-Eleven’s “Bring Your Own Cup Day” is making a comeback for the second time this summer on August 27.

If you are a 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards loyalty member you will be eligible to bring in the most creative container you own to your participating 7-Eleven location.

You can bring in a unique container you own, ranging from fish bowls to cookie jars, and fill it up with your favorite Slurpee flavors for just $1.99.

As long as it fits in the cup, 7-Eleven is supportive of your container choice. However, there are some rules that you must abide by according to 7-Eleven’s corporate office. The cup must be clean, it must have a watertight seal, and it must fit upright within the 10-inch diameter hole in the in-store display.

“We know that Slurpee drinks are a summertime staple for customers, so we’re bringing back BYOC Day to celebrate the popular frozen beverage for a second time this summer following a very successful Slurpee Day,” said Dennis Phelps, 7‑Eleven Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director. “We want customers to build the Slurpee drink of their dreams while having fun with their vessel of choice – and we can’t wait to see some of the creative cups they come up with.”