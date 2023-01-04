STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County officials state Bryan Kohberger has left the prison stating he is returning to Idaho where he faces homicide charges.

Bryan Kohberger waived his extradition hearing Tuesday, bringing him back to Idaho earlier than expected.

A search for the 28-year-old suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students led police to a gated community in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains last Friday.

Kohberger was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at his parents home on the 100 block of Lamsden Drive, Albrightsville (Chestnuthill Township) in the Indian Mountain Lake Development.

Major Christopher Paris of Pennsylvania State Police stated they were contacted by the FBI to help with surveillance of Kohberger after Idaho law enforcement issued a search warrant for his arrest.

First Assistant District Attorney of Monroe County Mike Mancuso believes Kohberger waived his extraction hearing to know the details of the court documents regarding his charges.

Once he is transported back to Idaho, investigators say the probable cause arrest affidavit can be unsealed, detailing the evidence police say links Kohberger to the homicides.