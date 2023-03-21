HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cadbury announced the winner of their Cadbury Bunny Tryouts on Tuesday, and for the first time ever, a cat has taken home the coveted Cadbury Bunny Ears.

Crash the Cat; from Boise, Idaho, was crowned the winner of the fifth annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, “Rescue Pet Edition.” Not only will Crash earn a spot in the Cadbury Hall of Fame, but he will also star in the 2023 Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial this spring.

Courtesy of Cadbury

Courtesy of Cadbury

Crash will also receive a cash prize of $5,000 for himself and $5,000 for the shelter of his choice, as well as bragging rights.

After a devasting car accident, Crash was left severely injured and only had one eye. While he was healing at a local shelter, everyone fell in love with him and his quirky personality. Eight-year-old Crash became the resident shelter cat. He even knows tricks, like how to high five.

“We are jumping with joy to hear Crash is the next Cadbury Bunny but not surprised as he is always the center of attention in any room. He’s been through so much over the past few years and we appreciate the love his friends, family and cat enthusiasts across the country have shown,” said Maddie Corey, Crash’s owner. “We can’t wait to see Crash take center stage for this year’s Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial and share his story with the world.”

Crash will be joining past winners including Henri the English Bulldog, Lieutenant Dan the Treeing Walker Coonhound, Betty the Frog, and Annie Rose the Therapy Dog.

“We’ve been on the edge of our seats waiting to see who America would choose as the 2023 Cadbury Bunny and after an impressive number of votes, we couldn’t be more excited to see Crash take home the coveted Bunny ears,” said Cam Bogie, Sr. Associate Brand Manager, Cadbury brand team. “Big thank you to all the pets that entered this year’s special rescue Tryouts, and big congratulations to our winner Crash!”

Cadbury will also be donating $20,000 in a partnership with the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).