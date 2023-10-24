(WHTM)– U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) introduced legislation Tuesday that would help schools combat bullying.

The Safe Schools Improvement Act would make school districts adopt codes of conduct that would prohibit bullying and harassment on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability and religion. This would affect schools that receive federal funding.

“Bullying and harassment at school and on social media harm the mental and emotional health of far too many students,” Senator Casey said in a news release. “Every child deserves to go to school and learn without fear or intimidation. This commonsense legislation will ensure school districts across the country take proactive steps to combat bullying and keep kids safe.”

Schools would have to send an annual notice to parents, students and education professionals about prohibited conduct and procedures for those who report bullying. The bill would also support efforts to prevent bullying and ways to effectively respond to it.

There were more than 50 organizations that supported the bill.