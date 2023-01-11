Editor’s Note: The video above is from when the coaster was retired.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Thrill-seekers may get back one of the state’s top adrenaline-pumping amusement park rides. Cedar Point released a hype video Monday for the future of the iconic Top Thrill Dragster coaster.

Top Thrill Dragster was one of the tallest roller coasters in the world. When it opened in 2003, it was billed as one of the fastest. It went from 0 mph to 120 mph in less than 4 seconds.

The popular coaster closed in August 2021 when a metal object hit a woman waiting for the ride. Cedar Point said the piece broke off a coaster train on the 420-foot-tall structure. The attraction was officially retired last September.

“After 19 seasons in operation with 18 million riders experiencing the world’s first strata coaster, Top Thrill Dragster, as you know it, has been retired,” the amusement park said in a tweet at the time.

“As you know it” appears to be the key phrase because as the Monday video shows, the experience won’t vanish completely.

Cedar Point had said when the retirement was announced that it was working on a “new and reimagined” ride experience.

The video closes with the words, “A new formula for thrills. Coming 2024.”

Here’s what Cedar Point is saying on the record about the ride:

“Cedar Point’s legacy of roller coaster innovation continues with a one-of-a-kind addition to the park’s world-renowned ride lineup, coming in 2024.

Our entire team is hard at work, creating a new formula for thrills. Stay tuned for more details on this exciting new coaster coming to The Roller Coaster Capital of the World®. We can’t wait for you to experience it!”

Cedar Point’s opening day for 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. New attractions this year at the park include The Boardwalk and the Wild Mouse spinning roller coaster.