It’s National Dog Day, a day all about celebrating your four-legged best friend. You may think that you know everything about your pup, but here are some fun dog facts from the American Kennel Club to test your knowledge.
The Labrador Retriever is the most popular breed and has been for the past 30 years.
I personally am a Corgi-lover, however you can’t go wrong with a Labrador Retriever. Although they are extremely loveable and loyal, they’re also pretty tough. Their coats are weather proof and they can endure cold water for long periods of time.
A dog’s nose print is just as unique as a human’s fingerprint.
Your dog’s nose has creases and lines that make it just as unique as your fingerprints!
Forty-five percent of dogs sleep in their owners bed.
Does your dog fall in the forty-five percent?
A dog’s sense of smell is 60 times stronger than a humans.
Be careful next time you use strong fragrances around your dog, because it may smell great to you but it could be extremely overpowering to them!
Dog’s noses can sense heat and thermal radiation.
This explains why dogs can hunt even if they are deaf or blind. As you can see their nose is very important!
The Beagle has been in the top-five dog breed’s since 1934.
This doesn’t come as a surprise to me, I mean look at those ears!
Australian Shepherds aren’t actually from Australia.
Who knew? They actually are an American breed.
The U.S. has the most pet dogs out of any other country in the world.
75 million to be exact.
Dogs aren’t colorblind.
This is news to me, but dogs can actually see multiple colors such as blue and yellow.
Dalmatians are born completely white.
Dalmatians actually develop their spots overtime.
Dogs sleep in a ball for a reason.
They do this to protect their organs, which is something they learned in the wild.
A study shows that dogs are one of the few animals to show unselfish kindness.
Dogs don’t expect any reward for their kindness, although I’m sure they’d love a treat.
Greyhounds can beat cheetahs in a race.
Although Greyhounds might not be as fast as Cheetahs, they can maintain their speed longer than Cheetahs can. Greyhounds can run 35 miles per hour for seven miles!
Don’t question a Bloodhound’s sense of smell.
Their smell is so accurate that it can be used to track evidence used in a court of law.
Human blood pressure goes down when petting a dog.
And so does the dog’s!
Yawning is contagious, even for dogs!
Research shows that your yawn can trigger your dog’s yawn and it’s four times more likely to happen if they know you.