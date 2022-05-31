NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (WHTM) — The Scripps National Spelling Bee is underway, and it’s fully in person for the first time since 2019.

Two students are representing Central Pennsylvania at the bee: 13-year-old Ananya Kannan who attends Central Dauphin Middle School and 14-year-old Andrew Smith who goes to Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School in Pottsville, Schuylkill County.

They are among 198 students taking part in the spelling bee. The first Scripps National Spelling Bee took place in 1925, according to the bee’s website.

Zaila Avant-garde made history last year as the first African American and first Louisiana speller to win the bee.

This year’s finals are on Thursday and will air in primetime on the ION cable channel. Get updates from the bee and learn more about how to watch it here.