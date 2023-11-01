(WHTM)– He was one of the world’s top photographers but he called the Midstate home.

On Wednesday night friends are remembering Jim Stanfield, the first-ever National Geographic photographer to be honored with a book like this. He settled down in Mechanicsburg after his career.

He met presidents and popes, Queen Elizabeth the Second even picked this photo of him – for the royal Christmas card one year. But everyday people mattered just as much to him.

“People would react, forgetting he was there because he was quiet, he was respectful,” Stanfield’s companion of 24 years Deb Ryerson said. “He just wanted them to feel what they were feeling. and then sometimes it resulted in a fabulous picture.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Stanfield died last month at the age of 86.