CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested on charges of sharing a video of child pornography through the social media platform Snapchat.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report, the PSP Central Computer Crime Unit started an investigation after the social media platform Snapchat made a report to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. Snapchat reported a user shared a video of child pornography using their server.

The investigation determined that the user was located in the 300 block of Lantern Lane in Chambersburg, Franklin County and a search warrant was issued.

On Tuesday, March 8 at 6 a.m. the search warrant was carried out at the house. While conducting the search, PSP arrested Lamont Lovett, Jr., 21, and found more images of child pornography in the house where Lovett was arrested

The report also said that Lovett is a resident of Chambersburg and was employed by the Chambersburg YMCA.

Lovett was charged with Possession of Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography, Criminal Abuse of a Communication Facility, and Tampering with Evidence. Bail was set at $100,000, which Lovett was eventually able to post.