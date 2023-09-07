(WHTM) — If you’re planning a trip across the pond next year, you might be facing an extra step before you can take off. The European Union is adding new requirements for a lot of travelers.

EU countries and a handful of other European nations will now require extra authorization to get in for short-term trips, called ETIAS. For US citizens, this is not something we’ve had to deal with for a while.

Like Kristin and Mark Jenko, who have always loved to travel.

“We like seeing other places and how people live and the smells and the sights and the old architecture,” Mark said.

Most recently, the couple took a trip in spring to Italy in the seaside town of Positano.

“Every view you could have was like a postcard,” Kristin said.

They also took day trips to Pompeii and Rome.

“The quality of the craftsmanship of painting and sculpture is outstanding,” Mark said.

For frequent travelers like the Jenkos, however, visiting Europe is soon going to be just a little bit harder.

“Beginning in 2024, the European Union is going to be requiring visas,” AAA Central Penn spokesperson Jason Kirsch said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Thirty countries, mostly in the EU, are adding this new requirement for trips 90 days or less.

“Generally, visas are required by countries to reduce the risk of security-related risks, public health-related risks,” Krisch said.

The good news is travelers can apply online, and approval could take just minutes. After travelers are approved, the authorization will automatically link electronically to their passport, so there is nothing to print out. The authorization will be valid for three years or until the passport expires, whichever happens first.

“I do TSA PreCheck, so it seems kind of like that process, so I’m hopeful it will, you know, it’ll be relatively seamless,” Kristin said.

The Jenkos said they are planning future trips to Europe, trips they want to bring their kids on.

“I would love to go to Iceland. Our son really loves the Northern Lights,” Kristin said. Other places on her list include Paris, Croatia and Slovenia, where some of Mark’s relatives still live.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful country and it would be great for the kids to see their heritage and kind of get to experience that,” she said. “It’ll be really interesting with these new travel restrictions or requirements that are coming up. How does that affect kids? And, you know, how does that affect the whole process?”

The Jenkos said they will just have to plan ahead. Experts said that is exactly what travelers should do, and experts also recommend a travel agent.

“It’s always advisable, particularly when you’re traveling overseas, to consult with a travel advisor. They can help guide you with regards to requirements as well as of course provide tips and hints on sights to see and reduce the stress of the logistics, so that you can focus more on enjoying your travel,” Kirsch said.

That is definitely something the Jenkos have in mind.

“We had a really great travel agent to set up everything in Positano,” Mark said. “They may become much more relevant and important, right?”

There is not yet an exact date for when this change will take effect, but the European Union is expected to release more information by the end of the year.