(WHTM) – On Jan. 21, 2024, pricing changes will take effect for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) Shipping Services, announced on Nov. 15.

According to the release, the following changes will be made:

USPS Ground Advantage prices would increase by 5.4%

Priority Mail service prices would increase by 5.7%

Priority Mail Express service prices would increase by 5.9%

Price adjustments for Special Services products such as Post Office Box rental fees and international mail services are also being sought by the USPS.

USPS Connect Local pricing will remain unchanged.

The current pricing for USPS Shipping Services is as follows: