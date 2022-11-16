(WHTM) — Has your pet been naughty or nice this year?

Chewy, Inc. announced that it is creating “holiday magic for pets across the country.” This year it will launch a special holiday program that allows pets to receive special gifts while donating to a good cause.

Chewy introduced “Letters to Chewy Claus,” a campaign that was created to grant holiday wishes for pets. Pets are given the opportunity to share their holiday lists by visiting Chewy’s website.

“Chewy Claus” will review the submissions and determine who has been “naughty or nice.” Pets will then be sent a gift. All pets including furry, feathery, and scaly friends, as well as their parents, are eligible to receive a gift.

“At Chewy, we know pets are a part of the family and we wanted to give them a way to truly participate in the holiday season this year,” said Orlena Yeung, VP of Brand Marketing at Chewy. “Through Chewy Claus, we are hoping to spread joy while recognizing the most important gift that keeps on giving—the love and companionship of our pets.”

Letters must be submitted before Dec. 15 in order to be read by “Chewy Claus.”

Partnering with Greater Good Charities, Chewy will work to help pets living in shelters and rescues during this holiday season. For every letter submitted, Chewy will donate one pound of food to one of its nonprofit partners, up to 15,000 pounds.

Chewy also is going to match customer purchases in the form of a product donation up to $1 million per week, for a potential total of $10 million throughout its Season of Giving. This will run through Jan. 3, 2023.

Pets living in shelters and rescues will receive toys, treats, food, and other essential items this holiday season.