The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WHTM) — A cracked support beam on a North Carolina roller coaster will be replaced, according to the amusement park where the coaster is located.

The coaster, Fury 325, has been shut down since a crack formed in one of the support columns on one of the many overbanked turns found throughout the attraction earlier this month.

The amusement park Carowinds released a statement regarding the ride on Thursday, July 6. The park stated that maintenance crews and the attraction’s manufacturer conducted a full and thorough inspection of the entire track, support columns, and foundation of the Fury 325 roller coaster.

The coaster is 325 feet tall, is over a mile long, and reaches speeds of up to 95 miles per hour.

The statement does not mention a cause of why the crack formed but does say that the crack appeared to have formed along a weld line in the steel column.

The park stated that the new support column is being fabricated and is expected to be believed in the park sometime within the coming days. Once the column is replaced, the park states they will conduct 500 test cycles and will be conducting an accelerometer test to ensure the safety and integrity of the coaster. The park will also be conducting full-scale inspections and other tests as these cycles are being performed.

Carowinds says that once the column is in place and all testing and inspections are completed, the park will work with the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau to prepare the attraction for reopening. The park is slated to share a date when it has been finalized.

You can read the full statement here.

Fury 325 opened in 2015 and has been named one of the best coasters in the world by the Golden Ticket Awards.