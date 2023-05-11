(WHTM) — Cyber attacks targeting hospitals are increasing across the country, and a new study reveals that most hospitals are unprepared.

Experts state that the number of cyber-attacks has doubled since 2016 and it is driving up the cost of medical care.

Experts also say that hospital networks are especially high-risk targets because they are usually more vulnerable than other companies, and because hospitals are more likely to pay a ransom.

A new government analysis finds that 96% of hospitals are operating with critical systems and software programs that have “known vulnerabilities.” But only 53% have a plan to address the problems in their software.

Experts are urging hospitals to beef up their cyber security, and train staff on how to operate without computers, just in case a cyberattack hits their specific.