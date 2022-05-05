TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Headed to the beach for some rest and relaxation? You may want to expand your search this year and look beyond the postcard images of the country’s best known destinations.

On its list of the top 25 beaches in the United States, Travel + Leisure ranked Poipu Beach in Kauai, Hawaii, number one.

But don’t confine your search to typical beach destinations like Florida and Hawaii. The top ten list also includes gems found in states not famous for their beaches, such as Maryland, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, and Nevada.

Sand, waves, the level of seclusion, accessible parking, and even the number of shaded trees factored into the rankings.

The top ten beaches mentioned in the report are:

Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii Ocean City, Maryland Coronado Beach, San Diego, California Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe, Nevada Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida Harris Beach, Oregon Glass Beach, Port Townsend, Washington Oak Street Beach, Chicago, Illinois Carlsmith Beach, Hilo, Hawaii Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

For the domestic travel industry, there have been signs of hope after a brutal winter.

U.S. airlines said in late April that it had experienced a spring surge of bookings that made up for January and February, when omicron-fueled COVID cases skyrocketed.

The complete list of the nation’s top 25 beaches can be found on Travel + Leisure’s site.