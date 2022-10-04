TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of two disturbances in the Atlantic now has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression sometime in the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center said.

According to the NHC, a broad area of low pressure has continued to produce showers and thunderstorms over the ocean, a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands in West Africa.

The system is expected to move generally northwestward over the eastern Atlantic and is likely to form into a tropical depression sometime in the next day or two. Forecasters are giving it an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next two to five days.

Forecasters are also watching a tropical wave that had disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands, part of the West Indies in the Caribbean Sea.

Some slow development is possible as it makes its way west toward the islands and the eastern Caribbean Sea. The NHC said the storm’s progress would be monitored across the Windward Islands. Right now, the storm has a medium 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression or significant storm sometime in the next two days, and a 60% chance of becoming one in the next five.

The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is Julia.