TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) — The Edgefield County Sheriff says evidence shows Joseph McKinnon strangled Patricia Dent inside the home and was burying her in the backyard, when he died of a heart attack.

They say they discovered Joseph McKinnon’s body first, before finding Dent’s body in a backyard pit.

Neighbors in Trenton, South Carolina are left with plenty of questions after Edgefield County Sheriff Deputies responded to Tanglewood drive on Saturday and discovered the two bodies.

Dawn Howanietz who lives just a block up from where the bodies were discovered says she and her family have only been living in the area for two years.

She says she was concerned and didn’t know there was a danger to neighbors after those bodies were discovered.

“We have no idea, and that’s what we’re asking about, at least let us know that it’s something they have in control or don’t have in control. Do we have to make sure everything is locked up tight, watch our dogs or our animals?” said Howanietz.

See full statement from Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland and Edgefield County Coroner David Burnett: