(WHTM) – The United States Supreme Court will hear a case involving the January 6 Capitol Riot that could affect former President Donald Trump and a former Midstate Police officer.

Former North Cornwall Township Officer Joseph Fischer faces charges for his alleged actions on January 6, including Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, which he petitioned for the high court to eliminate.

“It’s a very broad statute that has been applied to anything that [involves] an official proceeding,” Frederick Ulrich, an attorney representing Fischer said.

Former Federal Judge and current Dickinson College President John Jones said Fischer could argue that he didn’t tamper with any documents, and therefore, doesn’t fit within the ambient of the law.

According to the petition, Fischer attended the “Stop the Steal” rally, went home and came back after hearing the crowd at the Capitol was growing. The petition states that Fischer was inside the Capitol building for under four minutes.

“He was about 20 feet inside,” Ulrich said. “And as the crowd started pushing forward, they pepper-sprayed him along with others.”

Ulrich said Fischer “regrets” going back to the U.S. Capitol and is “relieved” the Supreme Court is taking up the case.

“If you participated in the January 6 Riot and you entered the Capitol building, you’re going to have some criminal exposure and liability,” Jones said.

Current GOP frontrunner Donald Trump faces the same charge.

“It’s not a get-out-of-jail-free card for the former president. In his case, there’s some factual allegations that tie him to the tampering with evidence,” Jones said.