VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Former WWE star and current AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy was arrested in Florida early Monday morning, according to reports.

WESH 2 News reported Hardy was pulled over on I-95 by Florida Highway Patrol after they received calls about a possible impaired driver in Volusia County.

He was arrested on three charges, including a third DUI offense within the last 10 years and driving with a suspended license.

He was taken to the Volusia County Jail on a $3,500 bond.

WWE describes Hardy as “one of the most popular WWE Champions in history.”

Hardy, known as The Charismatic Enigma, is half of the wrestling duo The Hardy Boyz with his brother Matt, reports sister station WGHP.

They were set to wrestle in the World Tag Title 3-Way Ladder Match against Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and the Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. It’s unclear whether the arrest will affect the match.