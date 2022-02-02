MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – The father of a newborn baby previously reported missing has now been accused of killing both her and her mother.

Memphis Police say Brandon Isabelle, the father of 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of aggravated kidnapping, and tamper/fabricating evidence in connection with the deaths of Kennedy and her mother, Danielle Hoyle.

Brandon Isabelle, who is now facing charges after his newborn baby was reported missing and her mother was found dead. (Shelby Co. Jail System)

According to an arrest affidavit, Isabelle admitted to luring Danielle to an area and shooting her. Police say the man also admitted to taking the infant out of Danielle’s car, driving to a boat ramp, and tossing her into the water. He then threw the weapon into the Mississippi River and Wolf River Delta.

Early Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle had been found shot and killed near her car, and her baby, Kennedy, was missing. An AMBER Alert was issued for the newborn.

Hoyle’s mother, April Campbell, says her daughter left her home around 6 p.m. Tuesday to take Kennedy to the hospital for more testing. She says she spoke to Hoyle around 7:30 p.m. and asked her if she made it to her destination.

“She was like ‘Yea, mom. I’m trying to get the baby out the car and get her in the hospital,” Campbell recounts. She says she called and messaged Hoyle multiple times, but didn’t get a response.

Around 11:30 p.m., Campbell says police officers knocked on her door asking what car her daughter drives and if she knew where Hoyle was. Memphis Police say they found Hoyle’s body near her abandoned vehicle Tuesday night.

Crews continued searching for the child throughout the day Wednesday, finding an abandoned car seat at a Walmart. Family members identified it as Kennedy’s.

Memphis Police at a local Walmart where a car identified as Kennedy Hoyle’s was found. (Tomekia Jamar)

Shortly before the car seat was located, Memphis Police arrested a man described at the time as “known to the victims.” He was later identified as Isabelle.

The family says Hoyle also has a 10-year-old daughter.