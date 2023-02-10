COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Testimony about Alex Murdaugh’s financial crimes is expected to resume Friday as week three of his murder trial comes to a close.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

On Thursday, the jury heard from several people close to Murdaugh, as well as some with whom he did business. Through testimony from Murdaugh’s longtime friend Chris Wilson and the son of Murdaugh’s former housekeeper Tony Satterfield, prosecutors aimed to show that Murdaugh had no qualms about stealing from those close to him and those in vulnerable situations.

They argued Murdaugh’s financial crimes were on the verge of being discovered through internal investigations at Murdaugh’s law firm, as well as an investigation connected to the lawsuit in the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach.

Murdaugh’s defense called the theory irrational and insisted that Murdaugh’s financial situation was not as dire as prosecution would like it to seem.

They also painted Murdaugh as a loving father whose life was turned upside down by the deaths of his wife and son.

In a big development Thursday, we now have more clarity on a timeline for the trial.

The state said that the situation is fluid, but they anticipate wrapping up witness testimony by Wednesday of next week. Defense will then begin calling their witnesses, which they believe will take at least a week. Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian said they would try and pair that down since the trial is already behind schedule.

Court is expected to resume Friday at 9:30 a.m. with continued testimony with attorney Mark Tinsley, who represents victims in the boat crash case.

11:38 a.m. – The jury is brought back in and Simpson gives testimony about the conversation with Maggie. She again says Maggie was worried about the amount of money being asked for in the lawsuit. Simpson says Maggie thought Murdaugh wasn’t being entirely truthful about what was going on regarding that lawsuit and said he “doesn’t tell me everything.”

The video taken by Paul at 8:44 p.m. on the night of the murders is played. Simpson is asked to identify the voices in the video. She identifies Paul, Maggie, and Alex Murdaugh.

She previously said that she may have heard another voice, but after listening more she says that she only hears three.

Prosecution asks if Maggie would go to the kennels by herself at night. Simpson definitively says no. Simpson says she was scared because it got dark out there.

11:27 a.m. – The jury is sent to the jury room as counsel discusses the admissibility of a conversation Simpson said she had with Maggie months before the murders. The conversation was about money. Harpootlian objects on the basis of hearsay before testimony begins.

Prosecution asks if Maggie was concerned about money before Judge Newman rules on the objection.

Harpootlian passionately objects and the jury is sent to the jury room.

Harpootlian moves for a mistrial because prosecution brought up the issue of money after he had objected and before Judge Newman had ruled. He says that even if the objection is sustained, the jury can’t forget what was said.

Prosecution says the testimony is admissible because hearsay evidence is admissible in certain situations.

Newman hears the testimony without the jury present.

Simpson says Maggie was crying and said a lawsuit was filed asking for $30 million. Maggie said they didn’t have that kind of money. She told Simpson if she could give them everything she had and start over, she would.

Harpootlian says Murdaugh was the one named in the lawsuit, so Maggie’s concern about his financial state is not relevant to the limited financial crimes testimony permitted in this trial.

Judge Newman rules that there has been testimony throughout the trial depicting the family as loving. He says defense has asked multiple times if there were any issues in the family, so this line of questioning is appropriate.

The motion for mistrial is denied.

11:03 a.m. – Prosecution shows Simpson a photo of the clothes Murdaugh was wearing after the murders. She says she recognizes them.

Simpson says that the shirt could’ve been kept in the same stack as the shirt that had fallen on the floor. She says she would’ve put it there if there was no more room in the drawer where other shirts were kept.

The state plays Paul’s Snapchat video of him and Murdaugh riding around the property looking at trees hours before the murders. He is wearing khakis, a seafoam Columbia shirt (different than the shirt he wore to work), and what Simpson describes as house slippers.

Simpson says she never saw the shirt or shoes again after that night.

Simpson continued working for Murdaugh after the murders. She and her husband moved to Moselle as caretakers because Murdaugh never stayed there again after the murders. She took care of things around the property like cutting the grass and also looked after the dogs. The family’s dog Bubba is now living with Simpson.

Simpson says she had a conversation with Murdaugh about a shirt after Paul and Maggie were killed. Simpson put all of Murdaugh’s clothes and toiletries at what she referred to as “the little house” in Hampton. He walked in one day and said he needed to talk to her.

Murdaugh was pacing back and forth and told her he had a bad feeling. He said a video was going to come out and asked if she remembered the “Vinny Vines” (Vinyard Vines) shirt he was wearing that day. Simpson was confused because she knew he was wearing something different. She didn’t know what Murdaugh was trying to do, or if he was trying to convince her he was wearing a different shirt.

On September 4, 2021, Simpson said that Murdaugh asked her to send him copies of the insurance cards. She sent him a picture of one card and he said he needed another. She said the one he needed was in Maggie’s purse. She asked if he was okay and Murdaugh told her he was getting routine exams done and he needed the cards to schedule appointments. Simpson says she thought it was strange because it was a Saturday and she wondered where he would go to get medical exams on a Saturday.

Simpson and her husband stopped living at Moselle after September 4, 2021.

After the murders, Simpson picked up Maggie’s car from the sheriff’s office and cleaned it. Paint and pillows for decorations at the Edisto house were still in there.

Simpson found Maggie’s wedding ring under the driver’s seat.

Simpson recalls a conversation she had with Maggie months before the murders.

10:43 a.m. – The jury is sent to the jury room for a break.

9:54 p.m. – Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson is called to the stand.

Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson

She is a U.S. military veteran who worked in the South Carolina Department of Corrections and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

She met Murdaugh when he was her friend’s lawyer, and she served as a translator. She and Murdaugh formed a sort of relationship after that, and she served as a translator on cases in which Murdaugh’s clients spoke Spanish.

Around 2007, Simpson started helping out around the Murdaugh’s home. She started out only working every two to three days, then her work picked up when someone tried to burn the Murduagh’s house down. Simpson said she helped Maggie a lot with documenting damages from that incident.

In 2017, Simpson sufferd a stroke and had to stop working to go to rehab.

Simpson says she and Maggie were close. They had a good relationship and would often catch up even when Simpson was not working for the family.

She went back to work for the Murdaughs in 2019, after the boat crash.

June 4, 2021 was the last time Simpson saw Paul. She said she was getting ready to leave when Paul walked in with a big basket of laundry. She stayed late to wash his clothes because he said he needed them for the weekend.

Simpson was scheduled to work at Moselle on June 7, 2021. Maggie texted her that morning and asked if she could stop at the grocery store because Alex wanted some Capri Suns juice pouches. Maggie also texted her and said she was going to a doctor’s appointment and that Murdaugh wanted her to come home.

She said in another phone conversation, Maggie told her that Murdaugh asked her to come home. Simpson said Maggie sounded a bit disappointed because she preferred being at Edisto and had a lot of work going on there.

Simpson said Maggie told her Murdaugh also asked Paul to come home that night to clean up a mess C.B. Rowe made because they had a hunt that weekend.

When Murdaugh left to go to work that day, Simpson said he was wearing khaki pants, a seafoam-colored short-sleeve polo shirt, and a dark-colored sports coat. She remembers distinctly because his collar was sticking out and she fixed it.

Simpson said in a phone conversation, Maggie called and asked her to cook because she didn’t think she would be home in time. She made cubed steak, gravy, and white rice and left it on the table. She texted Maggie to let her know and left Moselle.

Simpson said she heard about the murder early the next morning when Murdaugh called her. She said he sounded shaky and said “B, they’re gone, they’re gone.” Simpson said she initially wondered if they left and went to Edisto. Murdaugh told her they were dead, and she dropped the phone. Simpson can’t recall what happened after that.

She went to Alameda to meet Murdaugh and Buster to make sure they were okay, then headed to Moselle. Murdaugh told her to go in through the front gate because there were a lot of SLED agents. He asked her to straighten up “the way Maggie likes” because there would probably be a lot of people stopping by and bringing food, and he wanted it to look how Maggie would’ve wanted it to look.

Simpson becomes emotional describing going into the house. She says it was hard because she knew Maggie wasn’t coming back and she didn’t want to move her stuff. She says she felt cold.

She says she walked in through the front door and went into the kitchen. She didn’t turn on any lights. In the kitchen, she noticed there were no pots on the stove, which was unusual because Maggie would usually leave the pots on the stove. The pots were not in the sink and not on the stove. She found them sitting in the fridge, which she said was not normal.

Maggie’s pajamas were laid neatly in the middle of the doorway going into the laundry room, which Simpson says was very unusual. Simpson says Maggie wouldn’t lay her clothes in the middle of the door like that.

In the master bathroom, Simpson found a small pile of Maggie’s clothes next to the tub and a pair of khaki pants next to the shower.

There was a damp towel on the closet floor as well as a clean white t-shirt that looked like it had fallen off a stack of t-shirts, which sat at the top of the closet.

Simpson put the clean t-shirt back in its pile and washed the rest of the items she found on the floor.

9:48 a.m. – Defense begins cross-examination of Tinsley. Defense asks if there was any life insurance on Maggie and Paul. Tinsley says he doesn’t think there was a life insurance policy on anyone, including Murdaugh.

Defense asks Tinsley previously testified that there would not have been an explosion on June 10, 2021. Tinsley says that statement was taken out of context, but he said something to that effect.

9:32 a.m. – Court is in session. Prosecution resumes direct examination of attorney Mark Tinsley.

Mark Tinsley

Tinsley represents the family of Mallory Beach and other victims of the boat crash.

They pick up on Tinsley’s investigation into Murdaugh’s finances.

He filed a motion to compel statements from Murdaugh’s bank after Murdaugh claimed to be broke. A hearing on the motion to compel was set for May 11, 2021. Tinsley and Murdaugh’s lawyer, John Tiller, both were undergoing cancer treatments around that time, so they agreed to delay the hearing until June 10.

State prosecutor asks Tinsley how he heard about Paul and Maggie’s murders. Tinsley says he got a phone call that night. Tinsey said amid the shock and horror, nobody gave much consideration to the upcoming hearing; they pushed it back.

Waters asks if the tragedy had any effect on Tinsley’s assessment of the boat case. He says if things were as they initially appeared, it would’ve ended the civil suit against Murdaugh. He says if Maggie and Paul were murdered by some vigilante, the jury would feel sympathy for him and would not convict him. Plus, Tinsley said he still had other defendants like Parker’s to hold accountable.

