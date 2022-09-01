SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida couple was arrested Thursday for their alleged connection to a disturbing viral video that showed a raccoon being burned alive in a dumpster.

“Today we share another video likely to go viral depicting the two people responsible,” the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a tweet.

Alicia and Roddy Kincheloe, both of Sarasota, were arrested following “one of the most extensive investigations ever conducted by our Agricultural Unit,” the sheriff’s office added.

In a now-deleted Facebook video, a woman could be seen recording the raccoon as it growled and showed its teeth while trapped inside a dumpster.

Alicia Kincheloe (L), Roddy Kincheloe (R). (Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

In a second video, the woman can be heard laughing as she approached the same dumpster with the animal’s charred and smoking remains inside.

“Some people say throw an apple with bleach in there,” the woman can be heard saying in the video. “We just toasted his a–. Who’s hungry?”

The Kincheloes now face felony charges including aggravated animal cruelty. More details are expected to be released Friday.