WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Harry Dunn, a former police officer who testified before lawmakers about defending the Capitol on Jan. 6 is running for Congress in Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District.

Dunn made the announcement in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter saying, “Today, I’m running for Congress to stop Trump’s MAGA extremism & ensure it never happens again.”

The announcement comes one day before the 3rd anniversary of the Capitol insurrection.

The former U.S. Capitol police officer says he is running in the Democratic primary to replace Rep. John Sarbanes who is a Democrat that is not seeking reelection. Five state legislators are currently running to fill the spot.

Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District stretches between Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Dunn testified before the Jan 6. Committee in a hearing held at the Capitol in July 2021. During that testimony, he told lawmakers he had to receive private counseling therapy for the emotional trauma he endured on Jan. 6.

In a video released on X on Friday morning, Dunn said he left the police force recently after more than 15 years in service.

“Some of the same people who stood behind us when we protected them went back on the floor of Congress and stood behind Trump. They voted to acquit him,” Dunn said in the video.

President Joe Biden honored Dunn and the other officers who protected the Capitol during the insurrection with a Congressional Gold Medal in December 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.