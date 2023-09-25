(WHTM)– Free COVID-19 tests can once again be shipped to your home and having them on hand could help cut down on spreading COVID-19 to others.

“I expect COVID to be around each winter and I expect COVID to be with us for the rest of our lives,” Infectious Disease Specialist for UPMC Harrisburg Dr. John Goldman said.

COVID-19 cases have risen in the past few weeks, and you can be prepared by ordering four free at-home tests by mail.

“We know that the cases are likely to go up as it gets colder like every other respiratory virus or probably more common in the winter, so I think that exercising caution is best. Infectious disease doctors tell you ‘You should sanitize your hands less,” said Goldman.

According to the CDC, 680 people in Pennsylvania were hospitalized within the last week, which is a 30% increase from the previous week.

“Even though we’re seeing a big increase in cases even though it’s getting colder and even though it’s getting the conditions where covid spread we’re still seeing many fewer hospitalizations and deaths than we used to,” said Dr. John Goldman.

With the seasons changing, Dr. Goldman recommends being more cautious.

“If they are sick, they shouldn’t go to work the kids are sick they shouldn’t send their kids to school and they should just be aware that covid has now become much more like a typical respiratory virus,” said Goldman.

If you have unused COVID-19 tests at home, the government suggests you don’t throw them out. Even if the expiration date has passed. Some have been extended. To check the expiration date or order your own at-home test click here.