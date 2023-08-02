GURNEE, Ill. (WGN) — Great Wolf Lodge is holding an $84, one-day flash sale on Friday. The $84 price is to mark the fact that the air inside the water parks is always kept at 84 degrees.

All 22 locations across the U.S., plus the one in Canada, will offer the deal for one day only. It can be used to book stays through Dec. 23, 2023.

Here are the details:

Use the promo code 84DEGREES when booking on Aug. 4

Aug. 4 The rate will be available for select Sunday-Thursday night stays Aug. 4 to Dec. 23, 2023

There are a limited number of rooms that will qualify

The $84 price does not include taxes and resort fees

Full details of the deal will be listed on the “deals” page for the specific lodge in which customers are interested.

A complete list of Great Lodge locations can be found on the park’s website.