(NEXSTAR) – The government has issued a public health alert over a potentially mislabeled frozen mushroom product sold in nearly a dozen states that could be dangerous for people with allergies.

The outside of the box reads “Wild Fork Porcini Mushroom Risotto Bites,” but inside consumers may actually find hot dogs in puff pastry, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a news release Friday. Sesame, a known allergy and ingredient in the puff pastry bites, isn’t declared on the packaging, according to the FSIS.

The 7.5-ounce cardboard boxes were shipped to retailers in California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

If you think you may have one of the boxes in your freezer, check to see if it has a lot code of 101231, a “best by” date of 10/11/2024 and EST. 39896 on the side of the box. If so, the FSIS recommends throwing them away or returning them to the store where they were bought.

The FSIS says there is no recall, since the product is no longer being sold, but they chose to warn consumers since the item could still be in many peoples’ freezers.

There haven’t been any reports of adverse reactions as of Friday, according to the FSIS.

Exposure to the seed can cause immune system reactions that range from mild, like an outbreak of hives, to severe, which include anaphylaxis.

Sesame was declared the ninth major food allergen in the U.S. as part of the 2021 Food Safety, Treatment, Education, and Reasearch (FASTER) Act, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the FDA stipulations around sesame and the major allergens went into effect, including labeling and manufacturing requirements.

Anyone with further questions regarding the public health alert is asked to reach out to Jessica Levitzki, director of food safety & compliance, at 201-439-1036 ext. 22 or jessica@fillofactory.com.