(WHTM) — This year, Presidents’ Day is on Monday, Feb. 20. The holiday falls on the third Monday in February, traditionally honoring George Washington’s birthday but often recognized as a general celebration of all presidents.

Here is a list of what is opened and closed this Presidents’ Day.

Retail Stores – Open

Retail stores and restaurants will be open on Presidents’ Day, however it is important that you check with local smaller businesses for their hours of operation. Stores such as Walmart, Target, Costco, and Marshalls will be open.

Banks – Closed

Most banks will be closed on Presidents’ Day due to the fact that it is recognized as a holiday in the Federal Reserve system. You will be able to visit an ATM or use your banking app if needed.

Schools – Closed

Schools are typically closed on Presidents’ Day, however some schools may use the day as a weather make-up day. Most public schools give off on federal holidays.

Mailing – Closed

Due to the federal holiday, USPS will be closed on Monday and won’t be delivering residential or business mail. If you are expecting a package, UPS, FedEx Ground, and FedEx Home Delivery will be operating.

Government Agencies – Closed

Federal and state courts will be closed for the federal holiday, as well as nonessential government offices. This includes the DMV, courthouses, city hall, etc.