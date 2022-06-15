DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) –The Honoring our PACT Act seeks to broaden health care eligibility for veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits, something they have been waiting years for.

Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D) tells abc27 the bi-partisan legislation is expected to pass today, latest by Thursday.

The legislation is a product of past senate and house bills attempting to do the same.

There have been multiple different drafts of a bill to address the cancers and illnesses brought on by these burn pits in the past but not without pushback from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The original pushback on any legislation was that the system would be overwhelmed at one-time with the passage of the legislation.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

To combat that, the bill will add 23 illnesses immediately and then gradually add more each fiscal year until 2025.

While Senator Casey says it was a bi-partisan effort, he says the bill couldn’t make it where it is today without the support from the veterans and families affected and suffering.

“You know who made this happen? Families made this happen. Scott Laird and his memory, his family, his wife, and families like the Laird family across the country, made this happen. Make no mistake about it,” said Casey.

Casey said in his years as a U.S. Senator this is the most historically helpful bill for United States Veterans if passed.

If your loved one who served passed due to these toxic burn pits, you are still eligible to appeal denied V-A claims.

“Through this bill, Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) benefits are available to eligible dependents when veterans pass away from service-connected conditions. Therefore, expanding the list of presumptive service-connected conditions will correlatively expand dependents’ DIC eligibility,” said the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.