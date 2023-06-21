(WKBN) — Ohio State Highway troopers have already cited 111,000 drivers across the state for excessive speed in 2023, but what does that mean for them? For some, it could mean a loss of their license.

When a person first receives their driver’s license, they start out with 0 points. The more violations they receive, and the more severe the violation, will add points to their license. If the point accrual reaches the legal limit, a person could lose their license.

Point systems can vary state by state, and some states, such as Rhode Island, operate without a point system altogether.

Ohio

In Ohio, drivers receive around 2-4 points for minor violations and 6 points for major ones. The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles follows a 12-point suspension system where drivers that receive 12 or more points within a two-year period have their license suspended.

There is a collection of options stated by the Ohio BMV for license reinstatement, including: serving a 6-month suspension, completing a remedial driving course, filing a certificate of insurance, paying a reinstatement fee or retaking the complete driver’s license exam.

Ohio BMVs also send out a 6-point warning letter informing drivers of their infractions during a two-year period, detailing violations and points accumulated for each.

For drivers with at least 2 points but fewer than 12, a remedial driving course is available for a 2-point credit. While completion of the course will not remove points from a driver’s record, it provides a cushion against future convictions.

Points stay on an Ohio driver’s license for two years.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania drivers receive anywhere from 2-4 points for minor violations and 5 for major ones, a slight decrease to Ohio. The Pennsylvania Department of Motor Vehicles point system begins to take corrective action when a driver reaches 6 points.

If a driver reaches 11 points or more, their driver’s license will be automatically suspended in increasing increments of time per suspension. First suspension penalties begin at five days per point and they can reach as high as one year.

For first-time offenders reaching 6 points, the driver will receive a written notice to take a written special point examination. If the driving record is reduced below 6 points but then reaches or surpasses the 6-point mark again, the driver will have to attend a departmental hearing. Further point accumulation will result in additional hearings and/or license suspension.

For those under 18, their license could be suspended by accumulating 6 or more points or if they’re convicted of driving 26+ mph over the speed limit.

Points don’t stick around forever, however. Three points are removed from a driving record for every 12 consecutive months that a person drives without a violation. Once a driving record is brought back down to 0 points and remains that way for a year, any further accumulation of points will be treated as a first-time offense.

