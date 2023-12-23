CHICAGO (WGN-TV/NEXSTAR) — It’s been 33 years since Macaulay Culkin first slapped his face with aftershave in the Christmas classic “Home Alone” — and the Chris Columbus-directed comedy has only gotten more popular with age.

And while the film remains a constant holiday tradition, it’s also spawned many burning questions. Just weeks ago, TikTok users were wondering how much Kevin McCallister’s grocery order would cost today. But something else money-related keeps standing out to “Home Alone” watchers: was Kevin’s family rich?

Questions about the McCallister family’s finances are based on a few details in the movie, including that the entire family was flying to Paris over the holidays. But mostly, people tend to focus on the size and condition of the family’s Chicago suburb home.

The New York Times recently talked to experts with the Federal Reserve who compared the home to similar ones in Chicago in the early 1990s, estimating the McCallister’s income to afford that home was at least $305,000 a year. This would put the family in the top 1% of households in the U.S.

Adjusted for inflation, the family would need to make at least $700,000 to afford the same house today.

The “Home Alone” house is a real standing home today. It’s located at 671 Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka, Illinois. The suburb is one of the nation’s most expensive neighborhoods, NYT further reports.

According to Zillow, the 5,398 square-foot home has 10 bedrooms and six bathrooms. The real estate resource estimates the home’s value is currently $2,348,900. Monthly rent for the home? A whopping $14,892.

Good luck buying this piece of land, you filthy animals!