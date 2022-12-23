ORLANDO, Fla. (WHTM) — The most magical places on earth are bringing the most magical Christmas parade to abc27.

Disney’s annual Christmas celebration returns Christmas morning with heartwarming stories, dazzling celebrity performances, and of course, the Christmas Day Parade.

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough return as hosts for ABC’s festive annual special “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” and will be joined by co-hosts, Freeform’s Sherry Cola and Marcus Scribner

The special will feature a magical parade, showstopping musical performances of holiday classics, and cheerful new hits from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and aboard the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Wish.

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade is scheduled to air on abc27 starting at 8 a.m.