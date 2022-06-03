WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — Amtrak has announced on June 3 that the organization is making the necessary infrastructure improvements between Washington D.C. and New York City as an effort to improve the railroad and enhance the overall customer experience

According to a news release, the company has committed approximately $130 million for rail improvements which over $55 million will be performed this summer. The company has also hired 500 new employees to complete the projects.

Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!

“Amtrak continues to prioritize updating our infrastructure to improve service reliability on the

Northeast Corridor,” Amtrak Executive Vice President, Capital Delivery Laura Mason said.

“Modernizing and investing in infrastructure is a continuous process on the railroad and we

thank our partners for their coordination and flexibility as we advance these important projects.”

Once the projects are complete they will reduce the likelihood of lengthy train delays and significantly improve ride quality for customers.

Some examples of the work being done include replacing 40 track switches throughout New York and the Northern and Southern Mid-Atlantic, as well as updating 25 miles of track in the Southern Mid-Atlantic region.

Amtrak also reminds customers that they should beware that with the upcoming warm weather months, Amtrak may have to enact heat restrictions, which require locomotives to be operated at lower speeds than normal due to the high heat of rails. Because of these, there may be delays in service. You can read more about the heat restrictions, here