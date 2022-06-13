(WHTM) – June 14 is Flag Day and Americans are asking ‘is there mail delivery on Flag Day?’

According to the United States Postal Service, Flag Day is not a postal holiday.

FedEx and UPS also do not list Flag Day on their respective 2022 holiday schedules, meaning they will make most scheduled deliveries on June 14.

Postal holidays for the United States Postal Service include Christmas Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day, New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Columbus Day, Thanksgiving, and Veterans Day.

Is the Post Office open on Flag Day?

Yes, the United States Postal offices should be open on Flag Day 2022.

Juneteenth National Independence Day on June 20 will be recognized as a holiday eligible to USPS full-time and part-time career employees.

According to the United States Department of Veteran’s Affairs, the first claim of an official Flag Day was in 1861, and in the late 1800s, schools all over the United States recognized Flag Day programs to “contribute to the Americanization of immigrant children.” Many point to 1877, the 100th anniversary of the United States flag, as the first national celebration of the flag.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation to formally recognized Flag Day on June 14.

It wasn’t until August 3, 1949, more than 170 years after the stars and stripes were first carried in an American war, that Congress and President Harry Truman signed the recognition of Flag Day on June 14 as law.

Flag Day is recognized on June 14 to commemorate the official adoption of the flag by Congress in 1777.