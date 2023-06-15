(WHTM) — Juneteenth is on Monday, June 19, and is the oldest known celebration marking the end of slavery in the United States.

It was first recognized in the state of Texas according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. In 2021, President Joe Biden passed a bill, declaring the day as a national holiday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Because Juneteenth is a federal holiday, United States Postal Service post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery or P.O. box services.

Below is a list of federal holidays where the post office will not be open and mail service will not occur from the USPS:

New Year’s Day: Monday, Jan. 2 (observed)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Jan. 16

Presidents’ Day: Monday, Feb. 20

Memorial Day: Monday, May 29

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Monday, June 19

Independence Day: Tuesday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 4

Columbus Day: Monday, Oct. 9

Veterans Day: Saturday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving: Thursday, Nov. 23

Christmas: Monday, Dec. 25

Other major delivery companies such as UPS will be operating normally on Juneteeth, according to AARP.

Juneteenth is a blend of the words June and nineteenth. The holiday has also been called Juneteenth Independence Day, Freedom Day, second Independence Day, and Emancipation Day.

It began with church picnics and speeches and spread as Black Texans moved elsewhere.

Most U.S. states now hold celebrations honoring Juneteenth as a holiday or a day of recognition, like Flag Day. Juneteenth is a paid holiday for state employees in Texas, New York, Virginia, Washington, and now Nevada as well. Hundreds of companies give workers the day off.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Opal Lee, a former teacher, and activist, is largely credited for rallying others behind a campaign to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. The 96-year-old had vivid memories of celebrating Juneteenth in East Texas as a child with music, food, and games. In 2016, the “little old lady in tennis shoes” walked through her home city of Fort Worth, Texas, and then in other cities before arriving in Washington, D.C. Soon, celebrities and politicians were lending their support.

Lee was one of the people standing next to Biden when he signed Juneteenth into law.

The Associated Press contributed to this story