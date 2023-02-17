EDITOR’S NOTE: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you need help, please call 1-800-273-8255 or dial 988.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/NEXSTAR) — Country music songwriter Kyle Jacobs, who was married to country star Kellie Pickler, has died at age 49, according to police in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to police, Jacobs died of an apparent suicide at a home in Nashville.

Pickler told police she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant called 911, according to police.

Jacobs, who starred alongside his wife in CMT’s reality series “I Love Kellie Pickler,” penned songs recorded by country greats like Garth Brooks and Tim McGraw.

No other information was released.