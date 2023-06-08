Sources: Something likely landed in yard, recovered later

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas police body cam footage of a green flash across the sky is adding intrigue to a 911 call from a family claiming to see “non-human” beings after something crashed in their backyard.

On April 30 around 11:50 p.m., a Las Vegas Metro police officer’s body camera video recorded as something streaked low across the sky. Several people across eastern California, Nevada and Utah reported seeing the flash, according to the American Meteor Society.

Sources tell Nexstar’s KLAS that it is likely something crashed into the yard, but exactly what remains unclear more than a month later. Drone video showed a circular imprint in the dirt.

On April 30 around 11:50 p.m., a Las Vegas Metro police officer’s body camera video recorded as something streaked low across the sky. Several people across eastern California, Nevada and Utah reported seeing the flash, according to the American Meteor Society. (KLAS)

About 40 minutes after the flash, a man called 911 claiming he and his family saw something fall from the sky and that there were two moving things in his northwest valley backyard.

Caller: There’s like an 8-foot person beside it and another one is inside and it has big eyes and it’s looking at us — and it’s still there.

Dispatcher: OK, where is this on your property?

Caller: In my backyard. I swear to God this is not a joke. This is actually — we’re terrified.

Dispatcher: So, there’s two people, there’s two subjects in your backyard?

Caller: Correct and they’re very large. They’re like 8 foot, 9 feet, 10 foot. I dunno, they look like aliens to us. Big eyes. They have big eyes. Like, I can’t explain it, and big mouth. They’re shiny eyes and they’re not human. They’re 100% they’re not human.

Dispatcher: OK.

A Las Vegas Metro police dispatcher sent two officers to the home to investigate. The 8 News Now Investigators obtained the call log from the incident. (KLAS)

The Metro police call log KLAS obtained shows several other family members confirming the sighting to police.

The dispatcher sent two officers to the home to investigate the unconfirmed claims. KLAS obtained body camera video from both of the officers.

“I’m so nervous right now,” one officer says in the video as he prepares to drive to the house. “I have butterflies bro… [someone] thought a shooting star and then these people say there’s aliens in their backyard.”

Officers arrived at the home about a half-hour after the 911 call.

“What did you see?” one officer asked a witness.

“It was like a big creature,” one witness said.

“A big creature?” the officer asked.

“Yea, more than 10 feet tall,” the witness replied.

“I’m not going to BS, you guys. One of my partners said they saw something fall out of the sky, too,” the officer said. “So that’s why I’m kind of curious. Did you see anything land in your backyard?”

The dispatcher sent two officers to the home to investigate. Nexstar’s KLAS obtained body camera video from both of the officers. (KLAS)

The video shows one officer walking into the backyard to investigate but Metro police blacked out that part of his body camera video, citing privacy laws.

“I don’t believe in it, but what I saw right now, I do believe in it,” a witness told police.

“You guys seem like legit scared so I don’t blame you,” an officer replied.

Around the same time, another witness told police they saw an SUV circling in the area. While one officer is investigating in the backyard, a second officer is talking to neighbors driving by.

“This might sound like a really dumb question, but did you guys see anything fall out of the sky?” an officer asks a passenger in a passing car. “I would normally discount it as nothing, however, seeing as one of my partners said they saw it too, [that’s the] only reason I’m investigating it further.”

The backyard where the family reported in the incident as seen from a drone. (KLAS)

“Hey, if those 9-foot beings come back, don’t call us alright?” an officer said on the night of the sighting, as he walked away from the house and back to his cruiser.

Metro police’s investigation turned up no concrete answers. While initially open for several days, the department has since closed the case. The family said officials returned to the home over several days to investigate.

Representatives from nearby Creech and Nellis air force bases said they were not involved in the incident and suggested contacting Metro police.

A spokesperson for the Pentagon did not immediately respond to questions regarding the event.

Las Vegas Metro police declined to give additional details Thursday, with a spokesperson telling Nexstar only that the department had “closed the event as unfounded.”