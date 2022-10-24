ST. LOUIS – A massive police presence is near Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Monday morning after several people were injured in a shooting. The FBI said at 10:05 a.m. that “there is no longer an immediate threat at the high school.”

The shooter was stopped by police inside the high school. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said “approximately six people (including the suspect) were transported to the hospital with injuries ranging from gunshot wounds, to shrapnel injuries, and cardiac arrest.” Details on the genders, ages, and if the victims are students or staff are unknown at this time.

Children and police were seen running from the school building. Officers were also seen helping students scale fences and buildings. Officers had guns drawn at one point. The high school is at the corner of Kingshighway and Arsenal. The shooting happened at approximately 9:12 a.m. Ambulances are also on the scene.

St. Louis Public Schools deputy superintendent Lori Willis said CVPA and Collegiate High School are on lockdown. Students from both schools were evacuated.

Students were gathered at the Courtesy Diner on Kingshighway. They were then moved to a Schnucks parking lot on Arsenal Street. Parents should go to Gateway STEM at 5101 McRee Avenue to reunite with their child.

Kingshighway and Arsenal are shut down. Crime tape has been put up in the area to block off the police investigation.

The FBI and St. Louis Metropolitan Police are expected to give a briefing on this evolving situation soon. The motive behind this shooting is not clear at this time.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.