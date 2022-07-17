ROSELLE, Ill. (WGN) – A man has been charged and is accused of shooting inside a suburban Illinois bar and restaurant Saturday. Police said he fired 18 shots and a woman was hit in the head.

DuPage County State’s Attorney said 22-year-old Jamie Quijano was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. Quijano appeared in court Sunday where he was denied bond.

According to the state’s attorney, police responded to a call of shots fired at the Bulldog Ale House in Roselle around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon their arrival, officers found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to the hospital.

Investigators said Quijano was a customer and he was arguing with an employee. According to a statement from the state’s attorney, Quijano began to leave and walked toward the exit. He then turned around and fired a gun into the restaurant 18 times.

Quijano ran from the restaurant, but was taken into custody at his home a short time later, according to the state’s attorney.

The name and condition of the woman have not yet been released.

Quijano is due back in court on Aug. 15.