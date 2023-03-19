The Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department says a man was hospitalized after falling under a large gun safe on March 9.

GLASGOW, Va. (WFXR) — The Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department says a man was hospitalized after falling under a large gun safe on March 9.

Firefighters were mobilized for a person who had reportedly been trapped under a gun safe. At the scene, they learned the man was trying to unload the safe when he fell and got pinned under it. Firefighters estimated the safe weighed 2,000 pounds.

During the rescue, crews used airbags to stabilize the safe and free the man. He was then immediately airlifted to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.